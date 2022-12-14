Kathryn "Kathy" Long, 60, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 17th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Kathy was born on May 29, 1962, in Bethel, North Carolina, to Luther and Janice Long. To know Kathy was to love Kathy. She dedicated her life to serving others.
Lieutenant Long attended BLET at Carteret Community College. She began her law enforcement career at the Atlantic Beach Police Department before she transferred to Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Then onto Cary Police Department where she spent the majority of her 23 years in Law Enforcement. Kathy was the department’s first motorcycle officer. She started the Cary Police Department’s Motor Unit in 1995. She was also dedicated to teaching many students about the DARE Program, a Drug Abuse Resistance Education.
Kathy was passionate about helping animals. There was never a time she didn’t have a pet or few. She enjoyed the simple things in life. Her smile and bright eyes are things people will remember but most of all how she made everyone around her feel loved.
She is survived by her father, Luther B. Long of Newport; sister-in-law, Karen L. Long and Tom Lawrence of Harkers Island; niece, Kristin Long Steelman and husband Thomas Steelman of Zebulon; niece, Mary Kathryn Long of Harkers Island; nephew, Master Police Officer Kenneth ‘Reid’ Long Jr. and Amanda Beaman of Morehead City; adopted niece, Jetta Larzik of Pennsylvania; great nieces and nephew, Kiera Long, Gracelyn Long, Lakelyn Long, Kailar Beaman, Luna Long, and TJ Price; as well as her dog, Whezzy the Puggle.
Kathy was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Janice Eloise Long; her brother, Ken, Capt. Kenneth R. Long (Retired MCPD); as well as her many beloved pets, especially Rosebud and Tug.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570. Or online at, https://www.crystalcoasthospicehouse.org/donate-now/ As well as, The Foundation of Women’s Cancer: Society of Gynecologic Oncology, 26533 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1286. Or online at https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org/support-us/donate/
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
