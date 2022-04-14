Robert “Poppy” Dean Jones, 62, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 19th, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Robert was born on September 4, 1959, in Newport News, Virginia to James and Peggy Jones. He loyally served in the United States Coast Guard. Robert was a diligent worker, who served as a computer program analyst at Cherry Point where he retired after 38 years. He will be cherished as a loving husband of 40 years, father, grandfather, brother, and son.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Kristien Wong-Jones of the home; mother, Peggy Jones of Harkers Island; daughter, Charlotte Jones and husband Marcos Fronterotta of Havelock; brothers, James Jones and wife Sally of Harkers Island, Tim Jones and wife Mary-Lou of Sea Level; and grandchild, Marius Damon Fronterotta.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, James Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parkinson’s Association of the Carolinas 2101 Sardis Road North Suite 102, Charlotte, NC 28227 or Mental Health America at mhanational.org/donate-now
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
