Elaine Ford, 62, of Richlands, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Camp Lejeune Naval Hospital.
The family will hold a private service.
Elaine was born on July 11, 1960, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Richard and Linda Ford. Our sister, Elaine, is finally at peace after a period of declining health. We will remember her zest for life, her ability to connect with strangers, her creativity, her love of the beach, and her devotion to her nieces and nephews.
Elaine, we pray that you forever feel the warmth of the sun on your face, the smell of the ocean in the air, and that you rest in your special corner of Heaven with your toes in the sand, always enveloped by the love of God’s healing embrace. Sweet eternal dreams!
Those left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Debbie Marsh of Mooresville, N.C., Richard Ford of Wake Forest, N.C., and David Ford of Delmar, M.D.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores,1 Roosevelt Blvd., Pine Knoll Shores, N.C. 28512, in Elaine’s name.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
