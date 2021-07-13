Conner Patrick Keohane, 27, of Havelock, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Havelock.
His service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home with Jim Hendrix officiating. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Memorial Park.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
