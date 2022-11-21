Norma Sally Swinson Midgett, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful servant of Christ, went to her eternal reward on November 20, 2022, at the age of 86. She died with her husband of almost 68 years, and her daughters, by her side.
Services will be held at 2pm on Wednesday, November 23rd at Open Door Baptist Church in Morehead City. Visitation begins at 1pm.
Norma was born on April 14, 1936, in Morehead City, NC, the daughter of Doc Swinson and Lillie Bruton Swinson. She was the 9th of 11 children, born after a fire took the life of the baby brother before her. She attended Morehead City High School and waited tables at the Sanitary Fish Market. In 1954, she was crowned “Miss Morehead City” and competed in the Miss North Carolina beauty pageant, a fact that embarrassed her in later years, but delighted her children and grandchildren.
While in high school, Norma caught the eye of Andrew (“Buddy”) Arthur Midgett. They married on December 23, 1954, at the First Methodist Church. They were 18 years old and owned only the clothes on their backs. They struggled with their young family until they became Christians in their late 20s. Their faith gave them structure, hope and guidance, and it became the foundation on which Norma built her life. Norma educated herself by reading theology that most people only study in seminary. She loved a strong sermon and was always up for a rousing theological debate. She enjoyed supporting missionaries and traveled to India and Bulgaria, among other places, to do so.
Norma was hospitable, always willing to open her home and cook delicious dinners on a moment’s notice for crowds of people. Her homemade biscuits, fig preserves, and coconut cake were legendary. She loved having a good conversation over a cup of coffee and was always full of questions. Her desire and ability to remember the small details of the lives of her children, grandchildren and in-laws endeared her to them. She was the heart and soul of her family and will be missed sorely.
Norma is survived by one sister, Melva Gray Pollard; her loving and devoted husband, Buddy; four children (Andrea Midgett Lodge, Andrew A. Midgett, Jr., Lynne Midgett Wilkerson, Linda Midgett Otzenberger); 13 grandchildren (Lillie, Hayes, Sara, Catherine, Virginia, Hannah, Evans, Tice, Rebecca, Rachel, Margaret, Walker and Sophia); daughter-in-law Sally Midgett and sons-in-law David Lodge, Roger Wilkerson and John Otzenberger; and great-grandchildren Magnolia, Asher and Naomi.
Donations to https://www.acaindia.org/about/ may be made in lieu of flowers.
Well done, thy good and faithful servant.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.