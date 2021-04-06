Wilma Fern Smith, 83, of Newport, died Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Faye Blanton of Newport; son, Daniel Smith of Jacksonville; sister, Alice Faye Waters of Venice, Fla.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Wilma may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
