SCOTT ROCHLUS, Newport
Scott Rochlus, 66, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
MICHAEL "MIKE" TEMPLE, Harlowe
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 29th at Harlowe United Methodist Church, followed by interment at Harlowe United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, July 28th, at Munden Funeral Home.
