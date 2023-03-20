Philip Moran, 74, of Morehead City, passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, March 27th, 2023, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Philip was born on September 5, 1948, in Morehead City, to the late Francis and Clara Moran. He went to West Carteret High School and excelled in Baseball being selected as an All-State athlete. Philip enjoyed weightlifting in school. He attended Hargrave Military Academy from grades 6th-11th in Chatham, Virginia. Philip started out his military career in the United States Air Force where he served for 4 years. He continued to serve in a civil capacity for over 32 years. He met the love of his life, Judy, whom he dated for 5 years and married for 47 years. Philip enjoyed many hobbies, deer hunting, and fishing were his favorites. He was something of a food connoisseur, loved eating seafood, especially oysters and his favorite restaurant was The Sanitary.
When he was at home, he would enjoy watching boxing on TV and Fox News. Philip loved beach music and sang in a local Barber Shop Quartet. He was an expert with bible verses and knew the bible through and through. Philip spent his free time volunteering at Camp Eckerd. He was a family man and loved spending quality time with them. Philip will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Those left to treasure his memory are his wife of over 47 years, Judy Moran, of the home; sons, Philip J. Moran (Bonnie), of Newport, Matthew D. Moran (Kelli), of Havelock; brother, Jimmy Moran (Peggy), of Morehead City; grandchildren, Sidney C. Moran, Sarah L. Moran, Kelsey N. Moran, Matthew David Moran Jr.; and niece Frances Ann Criffield.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
