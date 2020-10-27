Paul Matthew McBride, 49, of Newport, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at noon Thursday at Glad Tidings Church with the Rev. Tim Mariner and the Rev. Paul Lofton officiating.
He is survived by the love of his life, Christina Avent of the home; father, Patrick Michael “Mike” McBride of Swansboro; brother, Patrick Michael McBride of Corpus Christie, Texas; stepchildren, Kevin, Breanna, Lexsie, Belinda and Tia; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn “Juney” McBride.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 to noon at the church the day of the service.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
