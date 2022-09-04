Janet Fish, Morehead City
Janet Stevens Fish, 78, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30AM on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Egberts Catholic Church in Morehead City.
Shirley Gore, Newport
Shirley Faye Gore, 84, of Newport, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Landing in Morehead City. Shirley Faye was born in Lee County, Virginia, on January 6,1938 to Nell Johnson Hammonds and Harry Hammonds.
Isabelle Corbett, Newport
Mary Davis, Havelock
GURNEY LEE COLLINS III, Beaufort
Gurney Lee Collins III, 65, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a celebration of Lee’s life at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 11th at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Catherine and Brent Fulcher, 125 Brickhouse Lane, Beaufort, NC 28516, officiated by Rev. Bill Hooper.
HATSUMI UEHARA MCCLATCHEY, Havelock
Hatsumi Uehara McClatchey, 83, of Havelock, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
