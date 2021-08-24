Edwin Hunter Hurst, 82, of Hubert, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Bear Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Terry Golden officiating. Burial will follow at the Burns family cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
He was born January 25, 1939, in Onslow County where he went to school and lived until he joined the US Navy and served his country for 20 years. After retiring from the Navy, he returned to Onslow County and went on to work at Stanadyne for approximately 20 years.
Ed was a volunteer firefighter for many years with the Bear Creek Volunteer Fire Department and was a longtime member of Bear Creek Baptist Church. He was at his happiest when he was looking at cars, trucks, boats and tractors and spent much of his spare time doing just that. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by stepson, Anson Miller (Janet) of Hubert; grandson, Christopher Miller (Kaylee) of Hubert; sister, Donna Kay Smith (Randy) of Texas; special nieces and nephews, Todd, Jerry, Scott, Derek, Sara, April, and Brett.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hogan and Lillie Mae Hurst; his wife, Beverly Hurst; and a brother, Sherrill Hurst.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Bear Creek Baptist Church Benevolent Fund, 116 Great Neck Landing Rd, Hubert, NC 28539
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to www.jonesfh.org.
