Goldie Brinson Cowart, 89, of Swansboro, went peacefully to meet her Lord and savior Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at her home.
There will be no services at this time, however a celebration of life will follow at a later date as per her request.
She was born to Linster Thomas Brinson and Thesa Ora Brinson Banks Nov. 2, 1931, in Arapahoe. Goldie moved at an early age to Morehead City and then to Wilmington in her teens, where she attended New Hanover High School. She met and married her husband there and at the age of 20, moved to Swansboro to live her life with her husband, a U.S. Marine. They were transferred around the nation to various Marine Corps duty stations, but always returned in between and, at the end, to their home in Swansboro. Louis and Goldie raised their four children there amongst their many longtime friends. After her husband’s death in 1973, she taught in the school system there for 20 years, where she forged many lifelong friendships until her retirement in 1997.
Goldie served, taught and worshipped at the First Baptist Church of Swansboro for 70 years. She volunteered and served at the Military Widows Association, the Joy Club and the Hem of His Garment for many of those years also.
She is survived by her brother, Sanford; her daughter, Donna; her two sons, Dwight and James; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Jacob Cowart; and her son, Louis Edward Cowart.
In lieu of flowers, you are asked to donate in tribute a tax deductible donation to The Parkinson’s Foundation to help speed a cure.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
