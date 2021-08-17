Mr. Ronald “Ronnie” Eugene Smith, 78, of Morehead City, died peacefully at his home Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19 at Munden Funeral Home. A graveside service for Ronald is at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20 at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Wesley Holmes. A reception will follow at the Smith home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ronnie’s life. For those unable to attend, the graveside service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Ronnie was born on November 24, 1942, in Morehead City, NC. He graduated from Seacrest High School in Delray Beach, FL in 1962. He joined the US Navy where he served as a boatswain’s mate on the USS Caloosahatchee. He earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal before receiving Honorable Discharge in 1966. He continued his service in the Navy Reserve until 1968. Ronnie was proud to serve his country and loved sharing stories about his days in the Navy. He worked for the US Postal Service where he was a letter carrier until he retired in 1992. He worked for the Morehead City Country Club as a groundskeeper until 2017.
He married Linda Russell Smith, on November 18, 1975, in Bogue, NC. They made their home in Crab Point Village where they lived for 45 years. Ronnie loved doing yard work, talking about current news events, and sharing stories about family history.
He was an active and dedicated member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
Ronnie is survived by his wife, Linda Russell Smith; and children, Samantha Smith Parry and husband William of Hope Mills, Amy Smith McGregor and husband John of Morehead City, and Jenny Smith Oates and husband Keith of Morehead City. He looked forward to visits from his four grandchildren, Jennifer Marie Matthews, Charles Kenneth “Matt” Matthews, Emily Jayne McGregor, and Sebastian Drake Parry. He also has three great-grandchildren, Gabriella Rayne Davis, Violet Alexa and Laura Rose Tetterton. He has one sister, Nina Smith Dewberry and husband James of Silver Spring, MD.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Ruth Whealton Smith and MGySgt Ralph Eugene Smith of Morehead City.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the VA or Carteret Health Care Home Health & Hospice. The family would like to thank Carteret Health Hospice, Gail and Thomas Perkins, and Grace Kemp for their care and dedication.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
