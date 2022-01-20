Iola Mikrut, Bettie
Marie Brooks Mikrut, 80, of Bettie passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Dallas Smith, Beaufort
Dallas Glenwood Smith went to be with the Lord on January 19, 2022. A memorial service will be on a later date. He was born in Washington, North Carolina, on July 20, 1933 to the late Hyman Smith, and Thelma Smith Whitley. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict era, spending all four years in France. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW Post 2401.
CAROL "MIMI" WEBB, Newport
Carol “Mimi” Webb, 71, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at her home. Carol, or Mimi as she was known by most, was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on March 21, 1950, to the late Martin and Anna Hysong. Being from the Pittsburgh area meant she was a true Steelers fan through and through and was always happy when her home team won.
CESHIA DAVEY, Wake Forest
Ceshia Davey’s life didn’t come to an end with her death. Ceshia passed away on January 19, 2022, at the age of 45 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
