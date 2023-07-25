Terry Collins, Peletier
Terry Dallas Collins, 75, of Peletier, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Margaret Willis, Beaufort
Margaret "Molly" Willis, 88, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Sherry Engel, Morehead City
Sherry Lynn Engel, 85, of Morehead City passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Cottages of Swansboro. Sherry was born on October 21,1938, in Rock Island, IL to her parents Donald and Marion Billard. During WWII, Sherry lived in a small coastal town in North Carolina.
RHEA L. WILLIAMS, Morehead City
Rhea L. Williams, 92, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 29th at Bayview Cemetery with Rev. Darrell Williams officiating and Deborah Lockey providing music.
CATHERINE BALLEW BRAGG, Havelock
Catherine Ballew Bragg, 89, of Havelock, passed away on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Bayview Nursing Home. Her graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Don Hadley.
