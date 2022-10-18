Ronnie Edward Nixon, 74, of Newport, passed away on October 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Tim Marriner. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., prior to the service.
Ronnie was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on March 23, 1948, to the late James and Lula Nixon. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy and retired from NADEP at Cherry Point. He was a member of Grantham Masonic Lodge #0725 in New Bern.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy K. Nixon; daughter, Ronda Nixon Hall and husband Kevin of Beaufort; sons, James Nixon and wife Tabitha of Bogue, Jonathan Nixon and wife Katie of Newport, and John Humphrey and wife Mandy of Arlington, TX; sisters, Carolyn Webb of Morehead City; sister-in-law, Angela Jones of Arlington, TX; grandchildren, Chad Nixon and wife Caitlin, Asher Nixon, Kaela Humphrey, Selah Nixon, Olivia Nixon, Levi Nixon, and Brantlee Nixon; great-grandchildren, Paislei Hill and Sawyer Nixon; and his furry dog, Groucho.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James “Tiny” Nixon and Lula Adams Nixon; sister, Lula Mae Nixon; brothers-in-law, Darrell Kerns, Randy Kerns, Stan Kerns, Charles “Bobby” Webb; and father-in-law, Tommy Harmon.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends can submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
