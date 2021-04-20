James "Scott" Gore, beloved father, brother and son, 52, of Newport, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at his home.
The family plans to have a celebration of life memorial at Cape Lookout National Seashore within the coming months.
Scott was born July 2, 1968, to James Irving and Margaret Ann Gore in Morehead City.
Scott was best known for his charismatic and creative personality. He was a skilled tradesman with a quick wit. He had a true love for the ocean. Whether it was surfing, fishing or kayaking, Scott always had an excuse to be out on the water, rain or shine. He loved to travel, see new places and try new things. He knew how to make people laugh, even if it was at his expense. He was the life of any gathering.
Scott is survived by his daughters, Kerra Gore and fiancé Aaron Rinere of Wilmington, Myranda and husband Dylan Gillikin of Otwa and Arin Swanner of Washington, N.C.; son, Colby Gore; sister, Cristy Gore; grandmother, Edna Lambright of Newport; partner, Clovene Whitby of Jacksonville; and granddaughters, Emersyn and Mabry Gillikin of Otway.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Irving; and mother, Margaret Ann Gore.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
