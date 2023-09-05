Elaine T. Robinson, 75, of Beaufort, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Visiting hours were held at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort from 2 to 3 pm, on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Following the visitation, guests were invited to follow in procession to Hamilton Family Cemetery in Atlantic, NC, for a graveside service officiated by Corbett Davis.
For over forty years, Elaine worked at Sea Level Hospital as a nurse and as a member of the Sea Level Rescue Squad. Having the opportunity to serve others was something she truly loved.
Around Christmas and Thanksgiving, Elaine's home was filled with a festive spirit and an abundance of family members. Her delicious dressing and many other one-of-a-kind recipes will be remembered forever. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother that cherished time spent with her family.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Edwin Robinson, of Beaufort; daughter, Katie (Clifton) Noe, of Smyrna; son, Richie (Jodi) Hamilton, of Atlantic; step-son, Aaron Lappin, of Roxboro; three grandsons, Russell Brandon (Shelli) Struyk, of Beaufort, Cory (Brittany) Noe, of Smyrna, and Tyler Hamilton (Maddie), of South River; three granddaughters, Hannah Hamilton (Dane), of Atlantic, Aubrey Lappin, of Roxboro, and Arica Lappin, of Roxboro; seven great grandchildren, Aubrey, Oliva, Taylor Struyk, Dylan and Brooklyn Roberts, Addie and Gracie Hamilton; brother in law, Larry Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by parents, Charlie, and Katie Taylor; two sisters, Marlene Styron, Annie Pitman; two brothers in law, David, and Thomas Robinson. She is also preceded in death by Ira Hamilton and Eva Hamilton who raised her following the death of her parents.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
