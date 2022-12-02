Fred Leroy Burris, 96, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Fred, known to all as Leroy, was born on November 28, 1926, in Fowler, Indiana, to the late Jacob and Stella Burris. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he received numerous awards including the World War II Victory Medal. After his dedicated service, Leroy had a long and fulfilling career with NCR. Working as a Technical Engineer in the world's leading enterprise technology provider of software, hardware, and services for banks, retailers, restaurants, and small businesses, Leroy saved the day numerous times with his skill and technical knowledge.
Leroy is survived by his companion, Faye "Charlene" Burris; granddaughter, Ruby Burris-Bryant; 4 great-grandchildren; special niece, Lynette Kidd (Reece); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and siblings, Leroy was preceded in death by his son, Terry Burris and grandson, Michael Burris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Newport Fire Department, 125 Howard Blvd., Newport NC 28570 or Carteret County EMS, 3010 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
