Nell Sanders Henderson, 88, of Morehead City, went home to be with her Lord Monday, May 10, 2021.
Her service is at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. She will laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Nell was born Jan. 31, 1933, in Smithfield. She retired from Carteret General Hospital, now Carteret Health Care, after 30 years of service. Following her retirement, Nell worked at Colony Child Care Center in Morehead City and then served as ombudsman for Carteret and Craven counties, advocating rights for the elderly in local nursing homes. She loved her church and served as deaconess at St. Stephens AME Zion Church in Morehead City. Nell was always highly involved in the community and was a member of the Queen of the South Chapter of Eastern Star Chapter 209, the Lion’s Club and the Ladies Home Instruction Club, just to name a few. Nell will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her entire extended family.
She is survived by her six children, Cynthia B. White Sanders-Gatewood, Dallas E. White Wells, Kim Mattox Sr. and wife Delores, Sharon Caldwell and fiancée Ronnie Montford, Regina Goddette and Andreana Johnson; three sisters, Mary Fields, Gloria Dublin and Helen Singletary; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and special son-in-laws, David White, Keith White and Preston Johnson.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Rodolf and Helen Marbley Sanders; her husband, Edward Henderson; and two brothers, Charles Collins and Thomas Earl Bell.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
