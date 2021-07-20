Denise Heuser, 58, of Harkers Island, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House of Newport.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Denise worked at Jarrett Bay and was an avid fisherman and loved being on the Harker Island beach.
She is survived by her three brothers, Butch Heuser of Eden, NC, Keith Heuser of Morehead City and Scott Heuser and wife, Melissa of Beaufort; five nieces; two nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and her cat, Little Bit.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Charlotte Heuser.
Psalm 61: 2-4 “From the end of the earth I will cry to You,
When my heart is overwhelmed;
Lead me to the rock that is higher than I.
For You have been a shelter for me,
A strong tower from the enemy.
I will abide in Your tabernacle forever;
I will trust in the shelter of Your wings.”
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
