William “Bill” W. Gerrans, 65, of Morehead City, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
His memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, October 10th, at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Patrick McCanaw and Mr. Jimbo Perry.
Bill was born on December 30, 1956, in Kinston, North Carolina. He attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Juris Doctorate. Bill was a committed Criminal Defense Attorney for over forty years, who always strived to exceed expectations and get the best possible result for every client. Over the course of his decades-long career, he represented thousands of clients and had a broad range of criminal and civil trial experience. In 2013, Bill achieved the highest attorney rating, “AV”, by Martindale-Hubbell. Bill was particularly proud of having represented over a hundred defendants in capital murder cases, none of whom were sentenced to death. During his professional career, Bill served as a mentor to lawyers and legal professionals across the state. Bill’s professional association and memberships included the North Carolina Advocates for Justice and the North Carolina Lawyers for Science and Technology. Bill was proud to serve his clients across Eastern North Carolina.
In Bill’s free time he enjoyed spending time with family and playing with his beloved pets.
He is survived by his wife, Trentity “Trent” Gerrans of Morehead City; mother, Marie Gerrans of Kinston; brother, Greg Gerrans of Columbia, SC; and sons, Joshua “Zan” Gerrans and Michael “Eli” Gerrans of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harry “Tony” Gerrans; grandmother, Mamie S. Paramour; uncle, Clarence “Jack” Gerrans; and aunt, Pauline White.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
