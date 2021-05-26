Sally A. Whitchurch, 62, of Newport, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Munden Funeral Home.
Sally was born May 2, 1959, in Bryn Mawr, Pa., to the late Clay and Marianne Birkhead. Following obtaining her bachelor’s degree in 1981, Sally dedicated her life and career to educating and loving young minds. Numerous students were touched by her ability to teach not only in the classroom, but outside of the classroom as well. Her kindness, generosity and full personality will surely be missed. She retired after more than 27 years of dedication to teaching and touching young minds in 2008 from Carteret County Schools, when she became a full-time mother and, eventually, proud grandmother.
Sally was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2012. She kept a positive attitude and fought hard up until her last days with us.
She was a proud, loving mother to her children, who survived her, daughter, Alicia Anne Whitchurch; and son, Robert Charles Whitchurch. Also, a proud and loving grandmother to her grandchildren, Abbrielle Faith Wilson, Jaxon Dean Whitchurch, Daeton Kelly Whitchurch and Emmberly Anne Whitchurch.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kelly Whitchurch; her parents, Clay and Marianne Birkhead; and her loving sister, Jill E. Schieble.
A gathering will be held following the service for friends and family at the family home.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Sally may be made to the American Cancer Society, as well as a family GoFundMe set up for her at gofund.me/adea4a59.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.