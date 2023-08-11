Jerri Lynn Rabon, 71, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023, at the Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 16th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Don McNeeley.
Jerri was born on February 8, 1952, in Saltville, Virginia. At the young age of 18, she married her sweetheart, Bill, on August 7, 1970, in Goldsboro, NC.
In 1975, they made the move to Carteret County where Jerri had a successful cleaning service on the beach. Her effective management skills, customer service, and dedication ensured high-quality services to the beach community.
Known for her incredible green thumb, she took great care of her plants which always flourished under her care. In her free time, she dedicated her efforts to volunteering at the St. James Thrift Store in Newport. Her commitment to giving back to the community and her willingness to contribute her time and skills to help others had a positive impact on those around her.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill Rabon; daughter, Angela Mason (Brandon), of Havelock, NC; son, Billy Rabon (Kimberly), of Greenville, NC; sisters, Janie Rickman and husband Curtis, of Hudson, NC, Judy Harris (Billy), of Saltville, VA, and Terri Evans (Michael), of Hickory, NC; brothers, David Olinger, of Saltville, VA, and Hilton Allison (Denise), of Poor Valley, VA; and grandchildren, Jakob Mason and Lily Mason.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the St. James Thrift Shop, P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
