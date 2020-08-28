Lynn Judy, 64, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her home surrounded by family and friends.
The family will celebrate her life privately.
Lynn graduated from Fairmont High School and later received her bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in office systems technologies from Universtiy of North Carolina at Pembroke. Lynn spent most of her professional life teaching at Carteret Community College until she retired. Lynn was a member of Ann Street United Methodist Church. In her free time, she enjoyed expressing her artistic side through painting and gardening.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 22 years, Jeff Judy of Beaufort; sister, Jamie and her husband Jeff Ramsey of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brother, Ed Stephens and his wife Susie of Franklin, Tenn.; nieces, Beth and her husband Cameron Frenzel of Atlanta, Ga., Katherine Gianni of Tampa, Fla., Stefani and her husband David Baca of Miami, Fla., and Ashlyn Ramsey of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and nephew, Conner Stephens of Nashville, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, mother, Mildred McNairy; father, Jack Stephens; and brother, Gary Stephens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Lynn's name can be given to the Carteret Community College Foundation, c/o Lynn Judy Office Administration Scholarship, 3505 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557, or online at carteret.edu/foundation/ccc-foundation-donation-form/.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
