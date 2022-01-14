Douglas F. "Fred" Baker, of Atlantic Beach, NC, passed away on Jan. 1st, 2021. He was 80 years old.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Fred's Visitation at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020 on Saturday, Jan. 22nd from 2:00 to 3:00 PM followed by his Service at 3:00 PM. Interment will be private.
Fred worked as a SteamFitter for Local 420 for 50 years. In his free time, Fred enjoyed Sport Fishing, serving as First Mate and hunting. He had a lifelong passion for the 55 Chevy and enjoyed Drag Racing with the Super Chevy Circuit, especially at Maple Grove Raceway. Later, his joy was cruising in his '55 with the Crystal Coast Cruisers of Morehead City, NC.
Fred will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 51 years, Phyllis (nee Grimshaw), his children Paul Douglas Baker (Heather) and Amy Elizabeth Yochum (Robert), his daughter-in-law Jennifer Baker (the late Steven Jack Baker) and his grandchildren Macy Taylor Kutz (Matthew), Devon Mackenzie Yochum (Levi Cramer), Tristan Kane Yochum, Katelin Kay Baker, Colby Steven Baker, Christopher Rush and Trevor Rush and his great-grandchild Winnie Roberta Kutz.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
