John Burt Jr., Otway
John Burt Jr., 81, of Otway, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at his home. John retired from the maintenance Department at Cherry Point Public Works as a plumber after 30 years which at the same time he ran a successful nursery business for 45 years. He enjoyed roaming Shackleford Banks from end to end, clamming, net fishing, and Harkers Island wooden boats.
