Shirley Russell Powell, of Bogue, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 3rd, at Living Waters, Church of God of Prophecy in Bogue, officiated by Rev. Marvin Brisson Jr.
Shirley was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late James and Daisy Russell. Growing up in Bogue, Shirley graduated from Swansboro High School and furthered her education, earning her Associate Degree in Cosmetology.
Always one to stay busy, Shirley retired from Cherry Point where she worked in the Commissary. During that time, she also worked faithfully at her church, Living Waters. Serving the Lord and her church provided abundant joy and fulfillment in her life. While she had many roles there, from Church Secretary and Treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent, assisting with fundraising events or sharing her creativity with the annual Christmas play, Shirley operated with a level of perfection, care and kindness, spreading the love of the Lord with everyone she met.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra Borchers and husband William of Bogue, and Teresa Saranichole Spangler and husband Donald E. Spangler III of Taylorsville, NC; brothers, James Russell Jr. and David Wayne Russell; grandchildren, Lily Alaina Lynn Spangler, Danielle Mackenzie Brisson, Ethan David Brisson, Jared Borchers, Stephen Borchers, and Gabrielle Borchers; and great-granddaughter, Paisley Fansley-Brisson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pansy Griggs; and grandson, Colton Alexander Brisson.
As an expression of sympathy, plants or flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1434, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659, or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.