Rommie Juel Mann, 68, of Kinston, formerly of Newport, walked onto streets of gold Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as he passed through Heaven’s gates, now whole and without a wheelchair.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Broad Creek Community Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Allen Stocks. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Rommie was born Sept. 29, 1952, in Stanton Island, N.Y. The family later moved back to North Carolina. Although he lived many years with family in the community of Broad Creek as both a child and adult, most of his life was spent at Caswell Developmental Center in Kinston. While there, the staff became his second family and cared for him closely.
During his earlier years, when he was most mobile, Rommie loved to ride in a car. One of his great joys was his trips to Burger King. His excitement upon arrival and when getting his meal is certainly beyond description. He also loved time spent on the playground and, at one point, even had his own horse at Caswell.
Rommie is survived by his sister and guardian, Sabrina Mann Allen of Broad Creek; brother, Maurice Mann and wife Loretta of Maysville; uncles, Gibson, “Gibby” Smith of Broad Creek, who was his guardian for many years, Randolph “Jackie” Smith and wife Brenda of Selma, Dean C. Smith of Broad Creek, Clemon Smith of Morehead City and Ned Smith of Greenville; aunt, Cheryl Smith Adkins and husband Don of Newport; nieces, Tracy Mann Adams of Texas and Tabitha Allen Maruca of Tennessee; and nephew, Jasper Mann of Maysville.
Preceding Rommie in death was his mother, Colleen Smith Mann, who thought he was her heartstrings; aunt, Dixie Smith, who was his guardian for many years; father, Larose Mann; infant brothers, Larose Maxwell Mann and Larose Allen Mann; grandparents, Pender and Lela Smith and Glenn and Eva Adams; and uncles, Pender N. Smith, Preston Mann and Marlin Adams.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
