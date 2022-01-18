Barbara Zarate, Beaufort
Barbara Zarate, 75, of Beaufort passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at her home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
BETTY WILLARD, Cedar Point
Betty Willard, 76, of Cedar Point, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
EDNA CHAPPELL, Harkers Island
Edna Chappell, 101, Harkers Island, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.
JAMES WESLEY LEWIS, Newport
James Wesley Lewis lived from December 1925 to January 17, 2022. He was the son of Fulford Lewis and Rosa Chance Lewis. He grew up in Carteret and Craven Counties. A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. His service may be viewed on his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
CHARLIE "TOM" THOMAS HOLLAND, Peletier
Charlie "Tom" Thomas Holland, 71, of Peletier, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.