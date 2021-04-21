Mary Rose Grady, 90, of Emerald Isle, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Brook Stone Living Center in Pollocksville.
Her services will be private.
She is survived by her son, John Carl Grady Jr. of Emerald Isle; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Carl Grady; and sister, Grace A. Seymour.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Carteret County Human Society, 853 Hibbs Roadd, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.