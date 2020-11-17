Sarah Miller, 95; no service

Sarah “Aunt Sarah” Lou Miller 95, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at LifeCare Hospice House of Wilmington after a courageous battle with cancer.
There will be no service.
Sarah was a kind and loving sister, aunt and friend. She was a strong independent woman who lived her life to the fullest and loved doing all things her way. Sarah was a bartender in Miami, Fla., for more than 30 years before she retired and moved to Beaufort to become a foster grandparent at Beaufort Elementary School for 24 years.
She is survived by her sister, Gayle Cockroft Saint-Amand and husband Jim of Mt. Olive; 13 nieces and nephews; eight great-nieces and nephews; four great-great-nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Kathy Yeomans of Beaufort.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, John Marie and Jimmy D. Miller; her sisters, Judith Miller Herring and Betty Jean Miller Nance; and great-nephew, Brook Alan Collins.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
