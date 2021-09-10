Billy Brooks Whitaker, age 86, passed away Sept. 4, 2021, at his home in Morehead City following a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
His memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Morehead City.
Billy was a retired carpenter, manager at R.J. Reynolds (Winston-Salem, NC), and teacher in Charlotte, NC. He grew up in Pilot Mountain, NC and graduated from Western Carolina University.
He was preceded in death by his father, Oscar Whitaker, mother, Holly Whitaker, brother, Van Whitaker (Elaine Whitaker), and daughter, Donna Berthrong.
Billy was a very friendly and social man, with many friends spanning throughout NC and beyond. He was a master carpenter who enjoyed working in his shop, fishing at Atlantic Beach, and visiting family and friends. In his early years, Billy loved photography and was also a highly regarded member of both the Future Farmers of America and 4-H.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joanne Whitaker, daughter Teresa Whitmyer (Steve), grandchildren Holly and Jackson Whitmyer, sister-in-law's Katherine Sanders (Alan) and Sara Jane Cartwright, and several nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the staff at 3HC Home Health and Hospice Care for their compassionate support. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Billy’s name can be made to: www.3hc.org/donate or mail: 3HC, 2402 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, NC 27534
In addition, donations can be mailed to: First Baptist Church, Attn: Carol Reed, 810 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City.
