Deann Louise Kruse, 81, of Havelock, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at her home.
There will be no service.
Deann was born in Merced, Calif., the daughter of Dean Ludwick Peterson and Mabel Louise Dynes, and raised in Fresno, Calif., on a farm. She was always active with roller skating, music, dancing and being around friends growing up. She at one time was in a band as the lead singer. She had a beautiful voice. She loved being with her father, flying in his J3 piper cub airplane.
Deann was also talented with fashion and crafts, and her passion when she got older was quilting. She belonged to her church quilting club, and they would make quilts for babies in hospitals, those who lost everything due to disasters and for family members.
Deann was an avid bowler and a bowling instructor for years. She participated in several bowling leagues and tournaments throughout the Craven and Carteret counties.
Deann leaves behind her beloved husband, Laurs “Skip” Kruse of 45 years of marriage; daughter, Kimberly Zimmer; grandson, James Payne and wife Tiffany; granddaughter, Rebecca Farmer; her five great-grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Zimmer, Taylor and Ryan Payne and Ethan Payne; and niece, Janet Arriola.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Craven County Hospice, 2818 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
