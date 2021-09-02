Deborah Wexler, 67, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6 at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 at Munden Funeral Home.
Deborah was born on September 23, 1953, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Irvin and Dorothy Watson. She lived in New Jersey for 22 years and later settled in Carteret County in 1994 where she enjoyed the beauty of the Crystal Coast.
Spending time on the open water fishing was one of her favorite and relaxing activities. And, like most women, she always enjoyed a good shopping trip. Deborah lived for her family who where the most important treasures of her life.
She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Wexler of the home; daughter, Dawn Ferguson and husband James of Jeffersonville, Indiana; son, Anthony Wexler and wife Carolyn of Newport; and grandchildren, Connor Ferguson, Chloe Ferguson, Anthony Wexler Jr. and wife Morgyn, Deanna Wexler and Daniella Wexler.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Carteret County Humane Society, P.O. Box 357, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.