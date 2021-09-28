Margaret “Jane” Mitchell Garner went home to be with her Lord Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Carteret Health Care.
A memorial service is at noon Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Newport Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Gary Carroll. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The burial will be private. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the website for 90 days.
Jane was born on a snowy day on January 31, 1936, in the Queen City of Charlotte, North Carolina, to Margaret S. and Milton J. Mitchell. Jane’s Dad worked for A & P and they lived in several towns in North Carolina, settling in Newport in December of 1949.
Jane had a wonderful childhood, was Valedictorian of her small high school graduating class, worked for Carolina Telephone and Telegraph Company, worked as church secretary at Newport Baptist Church and retired from First Citizens Bank in 1999. After retirement, she was a volunteer at Carteret Health Care Gift Gallery for 20 years.
She loved her Lord and Savior and was faithful to worship Him and used her talents in His service. Jane was always thankful for Christian parents who took her to church and introduced her to Jesus. She and her parents were Charter Members of Newport Baptist Church.
Jane met the love of her life, Derryl Garner, when she was in the 10th grade, and they were married in 1955. They were exceptionally blessed with two very special children, Julie Alise Garner Hathaway and Milton Kyle Garner. Jane and Derryl were married for 62 years. One of the statements she made about Derryl was: “He was not a perfect man, but he was the perfect man for me.”
Jane was an only child, but her life was blessed by very dear friends who became her “sisters” and “brothers.” Julie and Kyle were also blessed to be able to add some of those friends to their “aunts” and “uncles” list.
Survivors include daughter, Julie and her husband Todd of Hope Mills, NC; and son, Kyle of Beaufort, NC. She also is survived by cousins, and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice, or Newport Baptist Church, PO Box 1330, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.