Regina Coiley Correll, 53, of Wildwood, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
Regina was born on November 16, 1969, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Robert and Roberta Coiley. Her faith and relationship with the Lord were the foundation of her life, she was confident of His love for her, and she was well in touch with His presence. Regina’s kind demeanor was peaceful and sweet to those she encountered. She couldn’t hurt a fly and always exemplified love for others.
With a great love for life, Regina lived life to the fullest and treasured every moment. She loved connecting with her friends and spent hours talking on the phone with her loved ones. Regina also had a great appreciation for music and enjoyed the beat of a good song. Regina was an amazing mother and grandmother who was fiercely loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving daughter, Andrea Louise Pingitore of Port Orchard, WA; companion, Robert Larry Best of Wildwood, NC; sisters, Theresa McCarthy and Jacqueline Dawn Ackerman (Buzz) all of Newport; brother, Robert Coiley (Christine) of Raleigh; and granddaughter, Leanne Nakayla Hutson.
In addition to her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Correll; son, Albert Dwane Correll; sister, Pamela Woolard; and her 4-legged friend, her dog, Bella.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.