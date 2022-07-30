Tymani Oden, Beaufort
Tymani Oden, 5, Beaufort, passed away on Friday July 29, 2022, at UNC Medical Center, Chapel Hill. Arrangements are incomplete at this time Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Home, Beaufort NC.
Annette Small, Beaufort
Annette Small, 80, passed away on Friday July 29, 2022 at Treyburn Health and Rehab Center in Durham. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Home, Beaufort NC.
WILMA R. JOHNSON, Newport
Wilma R. Johnson, 72, of Newport, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 5, at Parkview Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
ROBERT GERALD HELMS, Emerald Isle
Robert Gerald Helms, 90, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, August 1, at Cape Carteret Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
