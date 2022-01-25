Patricia Spell, Newport
Patricia Spell, 68, of Newport, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
MYRTLE "MIT" DAVIS, Beaufort
Myrtle "Mit" Davis, 96, of Beaufort, went to be with the Lord, Monday, January 24, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Myrtle who was known to all as Mit, was born in Marshallberg, North Carolina on March 9, 1925, to the late Willie and Neva Mae Willis Fulcher. As a strong Christian woman, Mit loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg.
CORY CURTIS ROSIER, Newport
Cory Curtis Rosier, 43, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
