Larry Nathan Willis, 83, originally of Harkers Island, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home in Beaufort.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Vergie Mae Cemetery on Harkers Island, officiated by Anthony Nelson.
Larry was born on Harkers Island, North Carolina, on February 6, 1939, to the late Ira and Bethel Willis, Larry came from a large family of 10 children. Spending the majority of his life on the water, Larry worked as a commercial fisherman where he started at a young age and worked through the years until his retirement.
He was never in a rush, Larry enjoyed the simple things in life. He loved riding on the engine box of his boat, idling along to the Cape to visit Les and Sally Moore’s little store and enjoying the day.
Larry is survived by his sister, Necy Grantham; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Arletta Gillikin, Martha Gillikin, Rosa Wade, Lola Wilson, Glenda Harrison, and Laura Soukup; and brothers, Mervin Willis and Ira Willis, Jr.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas, 75284.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, North Carolina. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.