Janice Mae Smith Chadwick, a beloved wife, mother, and cherished member of the Beaufort community, passed away on August 23, 2023, at the age of 70, at UNC Health Care in Chapel Hill.
The funeral service to honor Janice's life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 26th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Mercer and Rev. Walter Pence. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, August 25th, also at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Born on December 8, 1952, to the late Odis and Edna Smith, Janice exuded warmth, compassion, and an unwavering kindness that touched the lives of all who had the privilege of knowing her.
Janice was deeply committed to her family. She shared a beautiful journey of love and companionship alongside her devoted husband, Mark Chadwick. Their marriage of over five decades was a testament to their unwavering devotion and unwavering support for one another. Lovingly known as mom, nanny, (and warden by her husband), her love for her family was unmatched and her grandbabies were certainly the apple of her eye. Janice will be fondly remembered for her one-of-a-kind personality, genuine character, and sassiness.
Janice was a woman of strong faith who loved her home church, Russell Creek Original Free Will Baptist Church, where she was a member for 15 years. Her love for the Lord was the foundation of her life and she often said that she knew that Heaven would be her forever home.
Well-known in the Beaufort community, Janice happily worked alongside her husband in their family business, Mark’s Tire and Alignment Services, which they started in 1981. Her interests included gardening, appreciating the beautiful scent of flowers, feeding the birds, and enjoying nature.
Janice loved the holidays and cooked the most amazing meals for her family. On Thanksgiving and Christmas, her table was filled with the most tender turkey you could imagine, sweet corn that made your mouth water, delicious sweet potato pie, and lemon meringue pie with the fluffiest meringue ever. She cooked the best deer you ever tasted, but since it wasn’t her favorite, she would never eat it.
While the Christmas meals were great, the presents were even better. Janice loved to buy special gifts for her family. You never knew what you’d get but you could rest assured there’d be multiple gifts for you to open. In the weeks and months leading up to the holiday, her house would be filled with boxes and bags filled with love.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her husband, Mark Chadwick; daughters, Christie Fulcher and husband Frankie, Kimberly Tarr and husband BJ, and Tiffany Morton and husband Dereck, all of Beaufort; and her grandchildren, Hannah Tendam and husband Jason “Maverick”, Reily Tarr, Gracie Fulcher, Emerson Tarr, Mason Morton, and Miller Morton.
In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by sisters, Faye Wooten and Ann Easter; and her brothers, Wayne Smith and David Smith.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.