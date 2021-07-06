Estelle Adeline Neander, 94, of Newport, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Croatan Ridge Rehabilitation & Nursing Center.
Estelle was born Nov. 4, 1926, in the Bronx of New York, to the late James and Susan Patton.
She is survived by her daughters, Dorean Schoen (Timothy) and Dorothy Favenger (Michael) of Wilson; sons, Gerald H. Neander Sr. (Vicki) of Chester, Va. and Robert Neander of Newport; sisters, Carolie Patton of Chicago, Ill.; brothers, Jerry Patton of Albuquerque, N.M. and Jeffrey Patton of Long Island, N.Y.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cardinal Hospice Care (Continuim), 1505 S. Glenburnie Road, Suite K, New Bern, NC 28562.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
