Peggy Marie Broussard, 53, of Hubert, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at home.
Her celebration of life service is at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
She is survived by her father, Donald Broussard of the home; brother, Donald Broussard II of Raleigh; sister, Tina Broussard of Hubert; a nephew; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus Operation Lamb online at lambnc.org.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
