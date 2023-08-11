William "Bill" Francis Vogel Jr., 70, of Havelock, died Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
There will be a celebration of his life at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 18th, at the Moose Lodge in Havelock. They will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. prior to the service. The family invites you to join them for a time of food and fellowship following the service.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
