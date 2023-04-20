Wesley James Waller, 45, of Havelock, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center.
There will be a gathering of family and friends, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, May 4th at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Wesley was born on November 1, 1977, in Onslow County, North Carolina. Known for his free spirit, Wesley was never tied down and lived life to the fullest. An intense adventure seeker, he enjoyed the thrill of 4 wheeling, the speed of snowmobiles, and prosperous deep-sea fishing trips. He loved guns, hated hot weather and his key phrase was “I gotcha Baby”. Wesley was a loving son, brother and father.
He is survived by his companion, Amanda Mariya Sopa, and their children, McKenzie Ann Raynea Waller and Enzo Giovanni Salvatore Waller; parents, Gary Foster and Sheryl Ann Waller, of Newport; and brother, Justin Batson, of Newport.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.