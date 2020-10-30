Charles H. “Pete,” Peterson, 74, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away from dementia with Lewy Bodies Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.
For the well-being of friends, the family will celebrate his life privately at this time. A memorial service is being planned for spring 2021, or when the pandemic subsides.
Born Feb. 18, 1946, Dr. Peterson grew up in Lawrenceville and Seaside Park, N.J., where his fascination with the study of coastal waters and marine life was developed and fostered. Like his own father, he loved swimming and bodysurfing and was an avid fisherman. His great skill and love of baseball led him to a stint as a semi-professional pitcher. Pete graduated from The Lawrenceville School and went on to receive his undergraduate degree from Princeton University, with highest honors, in 1968. He received his master’s and Ph.D. degrees in biology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, under Joseph H. Connell.
Peterson began teaching at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1976, where he served as the joint distinguished professor in the Department of Marine Sciences within the UNC College of Arts and Sciences and at the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences until his retirement in June 2019. He left behind a legacy of interdisciplinary science and took pride in the accomplishments of the more than 50 graduate students and hundreds of undergraduate students he mentored. He published more 250 scientific papers on topics ranging from fisheries management to coastal habitat restoration. His research has contributed to environmental guidance and management strategies to protect and enhance sensitive coastal habitats and resources. As a researcher and scientist, Dr. Peterson was on the front line of assessing the ecological repercussions of the Exxon-Valdez oil spill and provided guidance in the recovery of the Deep Water Horizon oil spill.
Dr. Peterson served on numerous scientific panels for the state of North Carolina and at the federal level for the National Science Foundation, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency. Within eastern North Carolina, he was known for his devotion to swimming, and his enthusiasm for open-water swimming was an inspiration to his family and many other young athletes.
Pete is survived by his wife, Christine M. Voss of Pine Knoll Shores; his sons, Per Arvid Peterson of Greenville and Charles “Chip” Bowne Peterson and husband Cameron Mumme of Durham; stepdaughter, Chelsea J. McDaniel and husband Jonathan of Swansboro; stepson Benjamin J. Maser of Wilmington; brother, Judge John A. Peterson Jr. and wife Bonnie of Seaside Park, N.J.; loving niece and nephews, John, Julie and Joshua Peterson; grandson, James L. McDaniel; beloved lifelong friend, Herman Penner and MaryAnn of Arlington, Va.; and many loving friends and colleagues.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, John A. Peterson and Elizabeth Weelans Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the N.C. Coastal Federation, 3609 Highway 24, Newport, NC 28570 or online at nccoast.org.
Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City handled the arrangements.
