Patricia Renee Driver, 47, of Swansboro, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her residence.
Her memorial service is at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Swansboro Rotary Club with the Rev. H.C. Hardesty officiating.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Driver of the home; daughter, Marie Lanie Driver of Portsmouth, Va.; sons, Zachary Wayne Driver of Swansboro and Camden Laney Driver of Wilmington; mother and step-father, Deborah and John Vann Parker of Emerald Isle; sister, Angela Marie Ulin of Swansboro; step-father, Henry Archie Laney of Swansboro; and father, William Wendt of Colonial Beach, Va.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in her memory online at lupus.org/give/ways-to-give or Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.