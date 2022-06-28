DR. JESSE C. BENNETT, Morehead City
Dr. Jesse C. Bennett, 79, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Sherwood Swann, Newport
Sherwood Lee Swann, 88, of Newport, passed away on June 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Dorothy Andrews, New Bern
Dorothy Rawls Andrews, 91, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. Dorothy was a member of Neuse Forest Presbyterian Church of New Bern where she sang in the choir. She worked for over 40 years with Saulter Auto Salvage which later became Harris Auto Salvage. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Neuse Forest Presbyterian Church with Pastor John Robinson officiating.
ROBERT "BOB" MIELER, New Bern
Robert "Bob" Mieler, 76, of New Bern, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
