James Grady Lawrence, 44, of Beaufort, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Saturday April 16, 2022, at Woodville Baptist Church in Bettie with the service following at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Terry McInnis and Pastor Tom Greener officiating.
James attended East Carteret High School class of ‘96 and graduated from Craven Community College with a degree in Aviation Systems Technology. He enjoyed working at Mountain Air Cargo and was currently employed at Cherry Point.
He is survived by his mother, Betsy Lawrence; his wife, Beth Marie Lawrence; daughter Savannah Lawrence; brothers, Ralph Edward Lawrence and Michael Hollingsworth, and a sister Tracy Casdorph and husband Douglas. Additionally, he is survived by his beloved dog Beau, and many other extended family members and special friends.
James was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Lawrence, brother, Paul Lawrence, maternal grandmother, Marian Bryant Rowland and paternal grandmother, Rosa Simpson Lawrence.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
