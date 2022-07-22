Nancy Gillikin Willis, 77, of Harkers Island, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 25th, at Refuge Fellowship Church, officiated by Rev. Manley Rose Jr. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, July 24th, at Refuge Fellowship Church.
Nancy was born on July 16, 1945, in Otway, North Carolina, to the late Ervin and Nina Gillikin. Her natural love of people and the care she gave, allowed her to be a much-appreciated Nurse Aide at Sea Level Hospital and Taylor Extended Care. Being from the Down East area, she was a pro when it came to seafood, working at Elmo’s Seafood and Ellis Seafood, both on Harkers Island. She opened a many of scallops and enjoyed quite a few as well.
In her free time, she could be found concentrating on an intense crossword puzzle, always enjoying the challenge. Baking milk pies was another fulfilling activity for Nancy, as well as those who benefitted from her tasty recipe. The rich, sweet and salty taste of her milk pies were known as the best around.
Nancy’s love for the Lord was the strength of her life, she was a faithful member of Refuge Fellowship. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren who lovingly knew her as “Nana”.
She is survived by her daughter, Brianna Gaskill of Dinwiddie, VA; sons, Timothy Willis and wife Linda of Harkers Island and Jasper Glenn Willis and wife Cindy of Virginia; sisters, Ann Willis and Belma Rose, both of Harkers Island; brother, Bobby Gillikin of Virginia; grandchildren, Melissa Sanderlin, Jacob Willis and Caitlin Heisler; and great grandchildren, Jonathan, Addison, Holden, Ashlynn, Logan, Autumn, Ryan, and Vivika.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Autry Willis in 1997; son, Richard Kimbell Willis; brothers, Decatur Gillikin and Harold Gillikin; and grandson, Christopher Willis.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions, may be made to Refuge Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 280, Harkers Island, NC 28531
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
